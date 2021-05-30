Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 236.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PACCAR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,085,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,808,000 after acquiring an additional 181,763 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

