Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,759,800 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the April 29th total of 6,592,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OPTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,466,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,342,254. Optec International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

