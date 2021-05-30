OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 489.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,424 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after acquiring an additional 203,155 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 201,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.27 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

