Orbit Chain Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $505.32 million and $15.90 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003144 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072429 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017978 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.00859822 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.10 or 0.08655127 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087607 BTC.
About Orbit Chain
According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “
Orbit Chain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.
