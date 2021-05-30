Origin Dollar Hits Market Cap of $9.04 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $215,976.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00056529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00313247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00194677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.86 or 0.00835419 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

