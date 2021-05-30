OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 51.9% in May

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,971. OriginClear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

