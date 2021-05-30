Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,563,033 shares of company stock worth $22,379,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 931,389 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 793,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,275,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,909. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

