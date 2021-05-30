Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the April 29th total of 442,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,563,033 shares of company stock valued at $22,379,207. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

