Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.27. 4,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

