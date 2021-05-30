Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pacific Booker Minerals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.27. 4,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.
About Pacific Booker Minerals
Read More: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.