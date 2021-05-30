Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Short Interest Update

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Paltalk stock remained flat at $$2.72 during trading on Friday. Paltalk has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

