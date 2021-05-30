Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) 1-Day Volume Hits $32.75 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $21.22 or 0.00060649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $32.75 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00864167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.95 or 0.08753205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00087760 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

