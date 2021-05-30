ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $133,051.64 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 414.5% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $133,051.64 and approximately $63.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00493011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.