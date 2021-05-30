Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $329.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.