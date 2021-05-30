Paytomat Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $121,170.59 and approximately $566.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.