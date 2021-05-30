Peel Hunt Raises The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 325

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

GYM stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.11 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.85.

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

