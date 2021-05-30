Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Afentra (LON:AET)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.
AET opened at GBX 15.64 ($0.20) on Thursday. Afentra has a one year low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.26).
Afentra Company Profile
