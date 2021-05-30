Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Afentra (LON:AET)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

AET opened at GBX 15.64 ($0.20) on Thursday. Afentra has a one year low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.26).

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

