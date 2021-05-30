Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

PCTN opened at GBX 8,580 ($112.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.02. Picton Property Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,085.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 1.43%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.