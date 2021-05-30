Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Day

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $5.71 million and $16,130.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

