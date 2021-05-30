PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 84,117 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

