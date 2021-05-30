Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $559.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

