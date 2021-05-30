Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.65

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $91.45, with a volume of 5499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Simmons lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

