PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

In other news, insider Michael Lillard acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,361.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

