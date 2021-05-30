Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

