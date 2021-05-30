Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $6,949,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.