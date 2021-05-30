Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.
PLL stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 0.35.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
