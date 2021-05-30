Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells $913,824.43 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48.

On Monday, March 29th, Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,829,493.40.

On Monday, March 22nd, Christine Flores sold 31,664 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $2,242,444.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $65.30 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

