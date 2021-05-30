Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.20 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Plantronics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Plantronics’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

