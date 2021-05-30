Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.
Polaris has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
PII stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris has a 12-month low of $84.73 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.
In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
