Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

PII stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris has a 12-month low of $84.73 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

