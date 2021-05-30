Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 138.6% from the April 29th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. Popular has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

