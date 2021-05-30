Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

