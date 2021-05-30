Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Premier Financial were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFC stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

