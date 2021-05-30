Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 552 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

