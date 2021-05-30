Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Premier stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,162.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 11.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

