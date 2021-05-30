Primecoin (XPM) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.26 million and $791,530.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,413,245 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

