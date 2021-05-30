Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 130,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $690,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

PRIM stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

