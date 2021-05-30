Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 237,275 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $74,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,345 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in United Community Banks by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

