ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 157.5% from the April 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.