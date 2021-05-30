Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) Short Interest Update

Proteonomix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PROT remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,135. Proteonomix has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Proteonomix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the use of human cells and their derivatives. The company's products include Proteoderm, an anti-aging skin cream based on a proprietary and patented matrix of proteins that reduce wrinkles; UMK-121, a treatment for liver disease using a combination of two or three approved drugs to mobilize particular bone marrow stem cells; and StromaCel, a treatment for cardiac patients within two weeks of a myocardial infarction using stem cells derived from donor bone marrow and administered through IV solution to repair heart tissue.

