PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. Sells 3,500 Shares

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Russell, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

