PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,464. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

