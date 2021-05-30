Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.