Pyrk Hits Market Capitalization of $171,482.80 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $171,482.80 and $7,832.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

