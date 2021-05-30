Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Montage Gold Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Montage Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at C$0.96 on Friday. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.