Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Increased by Analyst

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 170,376 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

