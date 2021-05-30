Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 49.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 17.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 264,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

