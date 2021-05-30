Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Cut by B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of ANF opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

