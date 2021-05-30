QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 75 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282 shares.The stock last traded at $47.79 and had previously closed at $44.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.11 million, a P/E ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

