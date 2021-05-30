QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 132.0% in May

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the April 29th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

QBIEY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

