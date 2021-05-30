QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 132.0% in May

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the April 29th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
QBIEY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.57.
About QBE Insurance Group
