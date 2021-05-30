Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

KWR stock opened at $242.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $165.98 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.83.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $4,673,632 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

