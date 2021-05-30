Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $271.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

KWR opened at $242.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $165.98 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.83.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,632. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

