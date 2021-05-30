Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.30 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QUISF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

