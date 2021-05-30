Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.30 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QUISF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

